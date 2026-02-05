Health care exec Rick Jackson enters Georgia governor race

article

The Brief Rick Jackson is leveraging a $50 million self-funded campaign to challenge established GOP leaders for the open governor’s seat. His bid focuses on aggressive tax cuts, property tax freezes, and the removal of "woke ideology" from Georgia's education system. The four-way Republican contest significantly increases the probability of a summer runoff if no candidate captures more than 50% of the vote in May.



According to a report by the Associated Press, the race for Georgia’s governorship has been upended by a high-profile entry from the private sector.

What we know:

Rick Jackson, the 71-year-old founder of Jackson Healthcare, officially launched his campaign for the Republican nomination on Tuesday.

The billionaire businessman is entering a crowded GOP field that includes Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Attorney General Chris Carr. Jackson, who rose from the foster care system to lead a company with over $3 billion in annual revenue, has pledged to inject $50 million of his own wealth into the race. His platform is anchored by staunchly conservative priorities, such as eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in schools, enforcing criminal deportations, and slashing the state income tax in half.

What they're saying:

Rick Jackson has characterized his rivals as "career politicians" who prioritize self-enrichment over the needs of Georgians, contrasting them with his own image as a "real-life conservative" outsider.

His campaign spokesperson, Lance Trover, explicitly denied that Jackson was the source of funding for recent "dark money" ads attacking Burt Jones. In response, Jones' campaign dismissed the threat, with spokesperson Kayla Lott remarking that the "never-Trump lane" has simply become more expensive and crowded.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Chris Carr’s team maintained that their strategy remains unchanged, emphasizing his record as a proven leader, while Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office has so far declined to comment. From the broader party perspective, former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich offered a public endorsement, praising Jackson’s compassion and deep business experience as vital assets for the state's leadership.

What's next:

The primary election scheduled for May 19 will determine if any candidate can secure an outright majority; otherwise, the addition of a fourth major contender significantly increases the likelihood of a June 16 runoff.

While Jackson is spending heavily on ads—including one portraying Raffensperger as a "Judas" for his 2020 election conduct—he must still navigate a primary where President Trump has already endorsed Jones. On the other side of the aisle, seven Democratic candidates are preparing for their own May primary, aiming to end 24 years of Republican control in the Governor’s Mansion.