Democrat Seth Clark launches campaign for Georgia's lieutenant governor

The Brief Democrat Seth Clark, a former Macon-Bibb County commissioner, is running for Georgia lieutenant governor. In a campaign video, Clark said he wants to lower the cost of living for working families and bring a "compassion-driven" approach to state government. He joins Democrats Josh McLaurin and accountant Richard N. Wright in the 2026 race, which already includes a crowded Republican field.



A former Macon-Bibb County commissioner is the latest Democrat to enter Georgia’s 2026 race for lieutenant governor.

What we know:

Seth Clark announced his candidacy in a video message, saying he wants to lower the cost of living for working families and bring what he described as a compassion-driven approach to state government.

Clark’s entry adds to the Democratic field that already includes state Sen. Josh McLaurin and accountant Richard N. Wright, according to candidate listings tracked ahead of the 2026 election.

Republicans have a larger group of candidates running or exploring bids, including state Rep. David Clark, state Sens. Greg Dolezal, Steve Gooch, John F. Kennedy and Blake Tillery, along with several other GOP contenders.

RELATED STORIES