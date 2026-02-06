Judge gives 10-day deadline to set trial date for former supt. Devon Horton

The Brief Attorneys must agree on and submit a formal trial date within 10 days. Horton is charged with 17 counts related to a kickback scheme in Illinois. The judge rejected a defense request to delay the trial until April 2025.



A federal judge has issued a 10-day deadline for attorneys to establish a trial date in the embezzlement and fraud case against former DeKalb County Superintendent Devon Horton, according to The Daily Northwestern.

Horton faces a 17-count indictment involving an alleged kickback scheme tied to his previous tenure at a school district in Illinois. While defense attorneys requested a trial for mid-April 2027, the presiding judge rejected the delay, citing logistical concerns with pushing the proceedings into next spring.

Horton was also recently arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife in front of their children. It was later reported that Horton's wife said she did not want to press charges. The current status of that case is unclear.

DeKalb County superintendent resigns

The backstory:

Horton resigned from his position late last year after being indicted on federal charges tied to his previous tenure leading Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois. While he was not employed by the district at the time of the arrest, the school system issued a statement regarding the incident.