Judge gives 10-day deadline to set trial date for former supt. Devon Horton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 6, 2026 6:50am EST
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Deadline given for Devon Horton trial date

A judge has given attorney for former school superintendent Devon Horton 10 days to come to an agreement on a trial date. 

The Brief

    • Attorneys must agree on and submit a formal trial date within 10 days.
    • Horton is charged with 17 counts related to a kickback scheme in Illinois.
    • The judge rejected a defense request to delay the trial until April 2025.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A federal judge has issued a 10-day deadline for attorneys to establish a trial date in the embezzlement and fraud case against former DeKalb County Superintendent Devon Horton, according to The Daily Northwestern.

Horton faces a 17-count indictment involving an alleged kickback scheme tied to his previous tenure at a school district in Illinois. While defense attorneys requested a trial for mid-April 2027, the presiding judge rejected the delay, citing logistical concerns with pushing the proceedings into next spring.

Horton was also recently arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife in front of their children. It was later reported that Horton's wife said she did not want to press charges. The current status of that case is unclear. 

DeKalb County superintendent resigns

The backstory:

Horton resigned from his position late last year after being indicted on federal charges tied to his previous tenure leading Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois. While he was not employed by the district at the time of the arrest, the school system issued a statement regarding the incident.

The Source

  • Information for the above comes from a story published by The Daily Northwestern (linked above) and previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

Fulton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNewsEducation