No injuries after CSX train derails in Palmetto

The Brief Six CSX train cars derailed early Friday morning near a Palmetto postal facility, according to the train company. CSX officials confirmed the incident occurred around 2:23 a.m. and resulted in no injuries or hazardous material leaks. Recovery efforts are underway on Highway 29, though the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.



Police are on the scene of a train derailment in Palmetto early Friday morning.

What we know:

FOX 5 crews on the scene observed approximately 10 train cars lying on their sides on Highway 29 near a U.S. Postal Service processing center. A crane was already on-site as crews worked to lift cargo off the derailed cars.

FOX 5’s Kim Leoffler spoke with a Palmetto police officer who reported hearing a "loud bang" sometime after 1 a.m. Friday. CSX later confirmed to FOX 5 that six train cars derailed at approximately 2:23 a.m. According to the company, there is no threat to the community, as the train was not transporting any hazardous materials. No injuries were reported, and the locomotive had already been moved from the site by the time crews arrived.

CSX said intermodal cars have extra wheels, so it can appear more cars derailed than actually did.

What we don't know:

At this time, it remains unclear what caused the derailment or specifically what the train was transporting.