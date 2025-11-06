Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for thousands amid shutdown

The Brief Hundreds lined up before dawn at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds for the sheriff’s annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. The event provided turkeys, hams, and other holiday staples to 3,000–4,000 Georgia families facing hardship during the shutdown. Sheriff Keybo Taylor said the effort helps law enforcement strengthen community ties while addressing urgent food needs.



The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office helped fill some families’ tables this Thanksgiving with its annual holiday food giveaway.

It’s an effort that comes as the longest government shutdown in history continues to affect Georgia families ahead of the holidays.

Long lines at Thanksgiving meal distribution

What we know:

People lined up before dawn Thursday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds for the massive food giveaway. They were waiting for turkeys, hams, and all the Thanksgiving fixings.

It felt like a party as roughly 300 volunteers came out to the fairgrounds to help distribute food. They loaded up vehicles with everything needed for a Thanksgiving feast.

SEE ALSO:

Sheriff: ‘We’re trying to change the culture’

What they're saying:

"I definitely am not taking it for granted," said Daniel DeWitt, who picked up food during the giveaway.

DeWitt showed off his trunk as he left. "This is a huge ham right here, I bet this is going to go make multiple meals," he said.

This was the fifth annual Thanksgiving food giveaway, put on by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Keybo Building Bridges Foundation, and Volunteer Gwinnett.

"It’s important for us to connect with the community," said Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor. "You know, we’re trying to change the culture a little bit, you know, and let people know that, yes, we are law enforcement, but we are in this community also."

The event feeds about 3,000 to 4,000 families each year. With the government shutdown stretching on and food assistance not at normal levels, organizers said they know just how important this event is.

"This is about the community, this is about God's people and that's what we're doing," Taylor said. "And, you know, we're doing our part, whether it be big or small, whatever it is that we can do, that's just what it is. So, I'm happy, my heart is full out here right now."

DeWitt said he’s grateful he heard about the giveaway. "I'm very blessed, very grateful and very thankful that, at least, I'm going to have something to be able to eat on Thanksgiving," he said.

Sheriff Taylor said he’s thankful for the volunteers and sponsors who made the event possible.