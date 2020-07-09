Gwinnett County Public Schools representative answers questions about back to school plans

Gwinnett County Public Schools is one of the many districts working frantically on plans to keep everyone safe when schools starts in the midst of a global pandemic.

They're giving parents the choice between digital learning and in person classes.

The school system announced that the start date has been pushed back to August 12, 2020 and that when school does start, face coverings will be required.

Bernard Watson is the Director of Community and Media Relations for Gwinnett County Public Schools and he joins us to talk about all the choices and changes.

For more information on Gwinnett County Public Schools click here.