Gwinnett County police officer charged in deadly moped crash was looking at computer, troopers say

A Gwinnett County police officer told troopers he was distracted looking at his in-cruiser computer when he struck a moped in Hall County.

Michael James Brady, 49, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and following too closely.

It happened last Friday morning as Brady was driving into work for his shift. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol say Brady struck a moped while driving along McEver Road at J. White Road.

The operator of the moped died the next day and troopers filed charges against Brady.

Trooper say Brady admitted to looking at mobile data terminal in his police cruiser just before the crash.

The Gwinnett County Police Department declined to offer comment on the incident. According to the department’s Facebook page, Brady holds the rank of Master Police Officer.

Brady was booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday night and has since posted bond.