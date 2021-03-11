Gwinnett County police mourning death of officer from illness

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is grieving the death of one of its officers Thursday.

Officials say Major Stuart Bozeman died Wednesday morning after a lengthy battle with an illness.

Bozeman, who had most recently been the commander of the Gwinnett County Police Department's Bay Creek Precinct, had a career of over 22 years with the organization. He had been promoted to major in 2020.

In a statement, the organization called the officer "a cherished and loved member of the police department."

"Major Bozeman will be remembered as not only a great police officer but also a loyal friend and a wonderful human being," officials said.

Bozeman's funeral arrangements are still being coordinated.

