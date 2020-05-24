Gwinnett County police looking for gunman in deadly shooting

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead in an unincorporated Norcross neighborhood Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Brittney Way near Phil Niekro Parkway. When officers arrived an elderly male victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries, police said. Police have identified the victim as 70-year-old Richard St. John. They say he lived in the neighborhood where the shooting took place.

The Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Detectives arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

