Gwinnett County police identify gym thieves who dressed up like women

Gwinnett County Police have identified two people teenagers who are accused of stealing from local gyms while dressed in women's clothing and wearing wigs.

Police say 17-year-old Tarquinnious Mack and 18-year-old Dequavis Smith are wanted for theft and fraud.

Corporal Michele Pihera with the Gwinnett County Police Department said the two went into gyms pretending to be interested in a membership. They would go into men's and women's locker rooms to commit their crimes.

"They're just going in, stealing the keys, stealing the car, probably taking that car somewhere else so they can rummage through it and ultimately using the credit cards against the victims' wishes," Pihera said.

Detectives said the two stole from at least these four locations between November and December 2019.

· 11/27/19 – Planet Fitness – 1900 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

· 12/18/19 – Gold’s Gym – 860 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville

· 12/22/19 – LA Fitness – 3420 Buford Drive, Buford

· 12/28/19 – LA Fitness – 6131 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners

Investigators in Newton County have also accused Mack of doing the same thing there earlier this month. He is seen on surveillance video at a Planet fitness on Highway 278. Covington Police say he stole a truck and then used the victim's credit card to buy a thousand dollars worth of gift cards at a Kroger. Surveillance video from inside the store shows Mack wearing a wig and purchasing the cards.

Authorities in Cobb, Forsyth, and Chatham counties in Savannah have linked Mack to similar crimes.

"We're hoping somebody out there knows where they're at. We encourage themselves to one, turn themselves in or we have a tipster calling in to tell us where there at," Pihera said.