Police: Wig-wearing gym thief wanted in Atlanta, now also wanted to Savannah

The Atlanta teen who police said wore a wig to pose as a woman to help him steal personal items from gyms across metro Atlanta is now also wanted for a handful of crimes in the Savannah area.

Tarquinnious Kareem Mack, 17, has hit gyms in Newton, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Forsyth counties, as well as Holly Springs. Tuesday, the Chatham County Police Department named him as one of three suspects who committed similar crimes there.

Police did not have the identity of the other two suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or their area Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

GYM THIEF STEALS TRUCK, WEARS WIG