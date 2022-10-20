Gwinnett County Police Department marks fourth anniversary of Officer Antwan Toney's death

Officer Antwan Toney was 30 when he was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 20, 2018, while responding to a report of a suspicious car behind Shiloh Middle School in Gwinnett County.

On Thursday, the fourth anniversary of his death, the Gwinnett County Police Department posted photo of him on social media to mark the solemn occasion.

Toney was six days shy of his third anniversary with the Gwinnett County Police Department when he died.

"Rest easy, we have the watch from here," the posts said.

His department remembered him as "a very jovial person, very dedicated to his job, dedicated to his serving his community."

His sister told FOX 5 Atlanta shortly after his death that Toney was the life of the party, kind-hearted, generous." Carla Johnson also added that, "anyone who met him, their first interaction with him they'd instantly fall in love with him."

"Antwan was one of the good guys and he wanted to join the police force to bridge that gap between law enforcement and the community," she said.

Days after his death, police tracked down 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard, who investigators said pulled the trigger. Officers said they were forced to shoot Maynard after he tried to use a lawnmower blade to harm officers.

A second man in the car, Isaiah Pretlow, 19, of Snellville, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a separate aggravated assault charge.

Officer Toney was the fifth Gwinnett County Police Department killed in the line of duty.