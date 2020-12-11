Gwinnett County mother says she's being evicted after renting from fake landlord

Gwendolyn Williams had just found a home before the holidays. She thought it was a Christmas miracle until she came home to find an eviction notice on the door.

The mother, who has been deaf since age 4, said she was scammed out of more than a thousand dollars by a con artist who claimed to have owned the property. She said now and her daughter, who had autism, will have to find a new place to live despite depleting all their money moving into the home.

The Gwinnett County mother called FOX 5 in tears with no place to go just two weeks before Christmas. She has only lived there a week.

After living in several extended stays for the last year with her daughter, she finally found a job and then the house in Lawrenceville.

“I came home and found a note to get out on my door. I just moved in. I need help,” she said.

The man scammed her out of $1,100 lulling her into a false sense of comfort by telling her of his own supposed struggles supporting a child with cancer. The so-called “Mr. Johnson” took the money and now Williams is paying the price more than twice.

She said in addition to what she paid for in rent, she also put down deposits for utilities and cable. She also needed money to rent a truck to move what little she had. She said her savings is now gone.

“I don't have any money. I do not know what to do,” she said.

Progressive Residential, which manages the property said she will have to move out, but they will give her some time to get back on her feet.

The Lawrenceville Police Department is also now investigating.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her get back on her feet. Anyone who would like to donate can do so by clicking here.

