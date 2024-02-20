Desperate search underway for 15-year-old girl missing for almost a month in Gwinnett

Eva Cambron’s mom said her 15-year-old daughter’s phone has been off, and she is worried sick.

The teen went missing on Jan. 26, when she was last seen leaving McClure Health Science High School in the Duluth area.

Nearly a month later, her mom said there hasn’t been a trace of her.

McClure Health Science High School in Duluth, Georgia

"We don’t have any clue of her whatsoever. Nothing," said Christina Covarruvias, Cambron’s mother. "Up to this point, with not knowing where she’s at, we think she’s in danger."

Gwinnett County police say Eva was last seen running toward Shackleford Road, wearing a gray hoodie, dark-colored pants, and light-colored shoes. She is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has long dark hair and brown eyes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Eva Cambron (Photo submitted by family)

"[I want her to] keep in mind she has a home. She has parents, she has family," she said. "We’re waiting for her, we’re not even mad."

She was originally reported missing through the Gwinnett County School Police Department.

On Feb. 12, the Gwinnett County Police Department took over the investigation.

Investigators are seeking tips on Eva’s whereabouts at 770.513.5300 or through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404.577.8477.