Gwinnett County man reported missing during hike on volcano in Guatemala

article

A search is underway for a Gwinnett County man who reportedly disappeared while hiking Volcán de Acatenango in Guatemala on May 21.

Zain Waliany, 26, was hiking with a friend when the two decided to split up during the difficult hike to the summit of the volcano. The two men were in contact initially until their phones died. The friend was able to return to base camp, but Zain did not return.

The friend reportedly waited for Zain for about three hours at the base camp before driving to a nearby store and calling the police. Since then, there have been organized searches, and dogs have been deployed to assist with the search, according to family friend Emma Braxton. Waliany's sister, Emen, has also flown to Guatemala to help find him.

An overnight hike on Volcán de Acatenango is considered a must-do for most adventure travelers in Guatemala. The volcano is 13,041 feet tall and offers a unique vantage point to witness the nearby highly active Fuego Volcano. Waliany's last known altitude was 12,700 feet, according to his last screenshot.

The hike is considered demanding because of its steep incline, according to Pina Travels. It's known for challenging both experienced and inexperienced hikers. Because of its height, altitude sickness is likely, and temperatures drop the higher you go. The final hour of the hike is considered the toughest because at that point, it is mostly volcanic sand instead of solid ground.

The hike is usually broken into two parts. Hikers spend day one hiking to base camp, which takes about six hours. The next day, usually before 4 a.m., hikers head for the summit in hopes of watching Volcán Fuego erupt as the sun rises.

A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Zain's search. The funds are needed for search parties, drones and helicopters, reward money, and other expenses.