Gwinnett County kindergarten registration online

Kindergarten registration is usually done face to face in Gwinnett County, but due to coronavirus concerns, parents will have to do everything online.

Leaders said numbers are not at what they expect for the upcoming school year, which is why they're encouraging parents to register their children.

Right now, it's unclear if Gwinnett County students will be back in the classroom during the fall or if students will continue to learn digitally. Regardless, they still need students to get enrolled.

Families that are unable to get the required immunization or screening documents due to the pandemic will be given additional time to do so, but the school system recommends beginning the online registration process now.

You can register by visiting your school's website or the Gwinnett County Public Schools website and click on "Registration for Kindergarten."

The first day of school is set for August 5.