Gwinnett County K-9 dies after battle with cancer, officials say

The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of loyal K-9 Zane.

The department said K-9 Zane died of cancer on May 14.

"K9 Zane was a valuable member of the department who served with the police department from May 2014 to May 2021," a statement from the department said. "K9 Zane was a huge asset to the county, and he loved to work."

Zane's accomplishments include 42 patrol apprehension, 49 narcotic apprehensions and 52 evidence recoveries.

Zane was originally assigned to handler Officer P. Tremblay but was transferred to Cpl. A. Carlyle in 2019, when Tremblay was activated by the U.S. military.

"K9 Zane will be missed by everyone who was privileged enough to work with him during his career," the Gwinnett County PD statement said.

