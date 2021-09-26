Gwinnett County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, delaying court dates

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said several court cases were postponed Friday after inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

A sheriff's office spokesperson wrote one case of an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19. Deputies placed inmates in holding cells at the courthouse while waiting for transportation to the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

Court staff made the decision to isolate those inmates exposed and postpone their court dates.

"As we continue to perform contact tracing, we are confident that this is a single case and that it has been contained," Sr. Deputy Carlton J. Releford said. "This occurrence did not disrupt standard operations at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and Jail Courts. The Sheriff’s Office will also continue to follow all federal and state guidelines and suggested practices. We expect court services to resume at the appropriate times."

