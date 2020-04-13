Gwinnett County high school uses stadium lights to honor Class of 2020

Parkview High School is using its stadiums to honor the Class of 2020. Graduating seniors have had their senior year cut short because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.

“Our baseball and football stadium lights will come on,” says Nick Gast, assistant principal and athletic director. “We're going to leave them on for twenty minutes and twenty seconds.”

Gast tells FOX 5 the lights will be turned on at 8:20 p.m. or 2020 military time. They will remain on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

“They're just letting us know how much they care about us,” says senior Xander Stephens. “Seeing that really means a lot just knowing the staff is there for us.”

The tribute will take place on weekday evenings.