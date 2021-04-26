Gwinnett County high school creates worldwide 'Read Woke' reading challenge

It’s a challenge to the social norm. A movement that gives a voice to the voiceless.

The reading project that started at Gwinnett County’s Meadowcreek High School has now gone worldwide. And it’s getting some new attention with its own theme song.

What is "Read Woke?"

"It’s about diversity, about culture, to be more open-minded to other people's situations and be more mindful and tolerant of just everyday – life," described Senior Vicky Oladimeji.

She credits school media specialist Cicely Lewis for the reading revolution. Lewis launched her program to help young people understand the "larger" world around them back in 2017.

"People said these kids wouldn't read. We've proved them wrong. Our circulation increased and our program expanded," Lewis told FOX 5.

And "Read Woke" is getting renewed attention with a music video starring students and teacher William Jones on the mic. The fun promotion speaks to an audience especially reliant on their screens this past year during the pandemic:

"The lines get blurred between entertainment and life. And so 'Read Woke' connects those things a lot smoother," Jones explained. "Everyone has been so down because of the pandemic and we've lost a lot of that connection with our students. This video has put a smile on so many people's faces."

And that's something worth singing about.

