Public to weigh in on proposed massive Gwinnett County apartment development

Gwinnett County residents will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed plan to expand housing options across the county Tuesday.

Last week, Gwinnett County commissioners unanimiously approved a plan that they say will help keep up with the county's growing population, but some owners fear that the changes will hurt their property value.

Some major changes include a more broad definition of accessory dwellings, like duplexes and triplexes, and additions of cottage courts. These are all changes some residents say will allow for more residences and more people to the area.

The changes has already sparked heated debates, with many focusing on a proposed apartment and retail complex in Hamilton Mill with upwards of 700 units.

Developers say the goal would bring luxury apartments to the area while also dealing with growing demand.

"With only 9% of land in unincorporated Gwinnett left vacant it is essential that we move forward with these changes, so we can preserve the existing land that we have and move towards redevelopment," Charwoman Nicole Hendrickson said at a September meeting.

But many residents have argued that the county should do other things with the property, like parking for the newly-built Seckinger High School or the construction of a new aquatic center.

"There is a great need for an aquatic center, an activity center for northern Gwinnett County ... the other need for childcare, summer camps, after school programs, a senior center, everything right there in the community," said Seckinger Athletic Association President Mark Johnson.

Others have mentioned concerns about the development's construction on a two-lane road.

"We don’t have room in that area for that density. We have traffic problems now we have traffic safety issues right now," Darlyn Wilkerson with the Northeast Gwinnett Neighborhood Coalition said.

Gwinnett County's Planning and Zoning Committee will discuss the development and possibly vote to move it forward Tuesday night.