Firefighters rescue pup from burning Lawrenceville home

article

A dog and a turtle will live to see another day thanks to the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services team.

The animals were rescued from a burning Lawrenceville home in the 600 block of Brand South Trail SW Sunday morning.

Two people escaped from the house when they heard the smoke alarms sound.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire in Lawrenceville.

While firefighters worked to bring the fire under control, a search team went inside to save the two pets.

The dog required a pet oxygen mask before being returned to its owner.

Within an hour, the fire was out and no one was injured. The house, however, was heavily damaged.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire in Lawrenceville.

The American Red Cross said they have already made contact with the displaced household.

A fire investigator determined the fire started in a screened-in porch on the property. The cause remains under investigation.