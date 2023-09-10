Firefighters rescue pup from burning Lawrenceville home
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A dog and a turtle will live to see another day thanks to the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services team.
The animals were rescued from a burning Lawrenceville home in the 600 block of Brand South Trail SW Sunday morning.
Two people escaped from the house when they heard the smoke alarms sound.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire in Lawrenceville.
While firefighters worked to bring the fire under control, a search team went inside to save the two pets.
The dog required a pet oxygen mask before being returned to its owner.
Within an hour, the fire was out and no one was injured. The house, however, was heavily damaged.
The American Red Cross said they have already made contact with the displaced household.
A fire investigator determined the fire started in a screened-in porch on the property. The cause remains under investigation.