Family, pets homeless after fire destroys Lawrenceville house

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services managed to save two adults and several animals from burning in a Lawrenceville house fire, but couldn't save the home.

It happened in the 1900 block of New Hope Road early Monday morning.

It's not clear what led to the fire, but the residents told firefighters that they heard a loud crash inside before smoke filled the attached garage.

The American Red Cross has agreed to assist the residents while they figure out their next steps.