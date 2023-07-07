2 years later, deadly hit-and-run of Gwinnett County deputy in Johns Creek remains unsolved

Two years after the son of a Gwinnett County deputy was killed in a hit-and-run accident on McGinnis Ferry Road, the Johns Creek Police Department is again renewing their call for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible.

Lt. Deb Coble, of the Johns Creek Police Department, says she will never forget the night Richard Bartlett III was killed.

"It was my first week in patrol when this happened. And I was there on scene, and it was heart-wrenching. And I will never forget it. And every day when I drive by it on my way home, I think about Richard," Lt. Coble said.

Bartlett was killed along the busy roadway in June 2021. He had pulled over to secure a mattress he was moving with his car.

That is when police say a dark-colored, possibly black, four-door sedan hit him. Police say they have evidence to suggest the driver saw what happened and drove away.

"His mom was there with his family and witnessed it. And as a mother, I couldn't imagine dealing with that, let alone your child dying," Lt. Coble said.

Two years later, investigators have yet to identify or arrest a suspect for the hit-and-run.

The FOX 5 I-Team has previously reported that the stretch of McGinnis Ferry Road did not have security cameras on it at the time and was very dark at the time of the crash.

However, today there is a camera near where the crash occurred.

"There's no doubt that this person knew that they hit somebody, and they left the scene," Lt. Coble said. Lt. Coble says investigators have exhaustively followed up on all their leads.

That’s why they wanted to bring the case back into the public eye.

"Somebody knows something…they had to have taken the car somewhere to get it fixed. Somebody saw it or knew that somebody had an accident, and they just weren't giving all the information or the details about it," Lt. Coble said.

Just as Lt. Coble says she’ll never forget what she saw that day, she says they’ll never stop working to find who did this.

"We will follow up on every single lead that comes in. Let us help the family and put this to rest," she said.

Investigators say the dark-colored sedan, possibly a black BMW, would’ve had significant damage to the right front bumper and windshield.

At last check anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a $12,000 reward.

If you do know anything about this you’re asked to call Cpl. Tait at 678-474-1604 and reference Case No. 2021001886.