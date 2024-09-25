Expand / Collapse search
Gwinnett County to deploy advanced weapon detectors in high school stadiums

By Kevyn Stewart
Published  September 25, 2024 6:32pm EDT
Gwinnett County Public Schools
FOX 5 Atlanta

Weapon detectors coming to high schools

Gwinnett County Schools will begin rolling out weapon detection systems that they believe will help make campus safer. Over the next four weeks, each of their 20 public high schools will have two sets installed at their football stadiums.

SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Gwinnett County Schools will be rolling out Evolv weapons detectors over the next four weeks starting on Friday, weather permitting. Two will be installed in each of the 20 high school football stadiums. 

"We're able to get people in at a quicker pace without taking a lot out of their pockets," said Lt. David Sokol, Gwinnett County Schools Police. 

The district unveiled the high-tech detectors at a news conference at Lanier High School on Wednesday. The Sugar Hill school will be one of the first five schools to feature the equipment. Also included are Berkmar High School, Norcross High School, Mill Creek High School and Shiloh High School. 

"We are starting with our stadiums to make sure our games are safe," explained schools spokesperson Bernard Watson. 

Gwinnett County Schools reported school police recovered five guns on campus, one of which was discovered in a car. The school district has not been using metal detectors in schools or its stadiums up to this point.  

The district also plans to hire more school resource officers. 

"This is the first step along with our new clear bag policy," said Watson. "We have 12,000 cameras; we have 115 SROs with 15 more slated to be hired." 

Evolv weapons detectors will be installed at all high school stadiums in Gwinnett County starting on Sept. 27, 2024.  (FOX 5)

Watson would not say if the $75,000 devices will eventually end up in school buildings. 

"With a district our size, " said Watson. "If and when we make a decision for our schools, it's a process." 

DeKalb County Schools began using the same system at the start of the school year. 