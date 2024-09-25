Gwinnett County to deploy advanced weapon detectors in high school stadiums

In brief: Gwinnett County Schools to install Evolv weapons detectors at 20 high school football stadiums. The first five schools to receive the detectors include Lanier, Berkmar, Norcross, Mill Creek, and Shiloh High Schools. The weapons detectors enhance entry speed and efficiency, minimizing intrusion for attendees. The district is increasing security by planning to hire additional school resource officers, adding to its current 115, with 15 more expected. Although use of these $75,000 detectors in school buildings is uncertain, DeKalb County Schools have already implemented them.



Gwinnett County Schools will be rolling out Evolv weapons detectors over the next four weeks starting on Friday, weather permitting. Two will be installed in each of the 20 high school football stadiums.

"We're able to get people in at a quicker pace without taking a lot out of their pockets," said Lt. David Sokol, Gwinnett County Schools Police.

The district unveiled the high-tech detectors at a news conference at Lanier High School on Wednesday. The Sugar Hill school will be one of the first five schools to feature the equipment. Also included are Berkmar High School, Norcross High School, Mill Creek High School and Shiloh High School.

"We are starting with our stadiums to make sure our games are safe," explained schools spokesperson Bernard Watson.

Gwinnett County Schools reported school police recovered five guns on campus, one of which was discovered in a car. The school district has not been using metal detectors in schools or its stadiums up to this point.

The district also plans to hire more school resource officers.

"This is the first step along with our new clear bag policy," said Watson. "We have 12,000 cameras; we have 115 SROs with 15 more slated to be hired."

Watson would not say if the $75,000 devices will eventually end up in school buildings.

"With a district our size, " said Watson. "If and when we make a decision for our schools, it's a process."

DeKalb County Schools began using the same system at the start of the school year.