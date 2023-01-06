Gwinnett County crash involving school bus results in serious injuries, no children on board

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department said a road in northern Gwinnett County closed Friday morning after a school bus and a pickup truck collided.

Police said there were no children on the bus when the crash happened, but the wreck caused serious injures. Police didn't explain who was injured or the extent of those injuries.

Hamilton Mill Road closed at Bart Johnson Road while officers investigated. Police suggested using North Bogan Road and Bart Johnson Road to get around the detour.

