Gwinnett County crash involving school bus results in serious injuries, no children on board

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Gwinnett County
Hamilton Mill Road closed at Bart Johnson Road while officers investigated a school bus crash. article

GWINNETT COUNTY - The Gwinnett County Police Department said a road in northern Gwinnett County closed Friday morning after a school bus and a pickup truck collided.

Police said there were no children on the bus when the crash happened, but the wreck caused serious injures. Police didn't explain who was injured or the extent of those injuries. 

Hamilton Mill Road closed at Bart Johnson Road while officers investigated. Police suggested using North Bogan Road and Bart Johnson Road to get around the detour. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about where the bus was going when it crashed. 