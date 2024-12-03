Gwinnett County advances plans to redevelop Gwinnett Place Mall

Gwinnett County is taking significant steps towards redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall.

County leaders finalized a $16.5 million agreement to purchase the Macy’s building at the site, bringing the county's total ownership of the property to 76 acres.

The redevelopment plan aims to transform the largely vacant mall into a mixed-use development. Officials plan to begin searching for a development partner in early 2025.

Most of the mall is slated for demolition as part of the redevelopment effort. Once a thriving retail hub, the property now represents an opportunity to create a modern space that could include residential, commercial, and public-use components.