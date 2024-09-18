Mixed-use development plan approved for Gwinnett Place Mall

In brief: Gwinnett County Commission approves $16.5 million to buy Macy's buildings for mall redevelopment to spur economic growth. Plans for mixed-use development include apartments, office space, park, retail, green space, a community incubator, and a cultural arts and community center. Commissioners aim to balance housing affordability with market competition in the new development. Development to be funded through bonds, with no planned tax increase, but residents will ultimately bear the debt service costs. Redevelopment expected to increase property values, support infrastructure and schools, and maintain low millage rates. The county to seek developers next year.



Gwinnett County wants to redevelop a rundown mall. The Board of County Commissioners just approved a $16.5-million deal to buy the Macy’s buildings at Gwinnett Place Mall. The county plans to build a mixed-use development that’ll include apartments, office space, and a park. County leaders say it’ll help spur economic growth.

Alicia Choi manages a dry cleaning store around the corner from the mall. She says the possibility of redeveloping the area is a good idea. "I don’t see how it could be anything bad," Choi said. "If anything, it’ll bring more business over here."

County commissioners this week approved a plan to buy two buildings from Macy’s. "This is going to spur significant economic growth," said Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.

The mall is largely empty, most of it slated for demolition. "We put a keen focus on what we can do with redevelopment to revitalize dying areas," the chairwoman said.

The Macy's at Gwinnett Place Mall (FOX 5)

The county proposes a mixed-use development where the store now stands. "That will include retail, green space, a community incubator, a cultural arts and community center," Love Hendrickson said.

The chairwoman says the county seeks a balance of housing options. "We want to make sure we’re competing with the market but also addressing the affordability factor for the residents who have housing challenges."

FOX 5 asked the chairwoman who would pay for the development. "This is going to be paid for through bonds," she said.

When asked if taxpayers would have to cover any costs, Love Hendrickson responded "through the issuance of bonds, there will be a debt service that is tied to it. Ultimately, yes, residents will be paying."

FOX 5 asked the chairwoman if homeowners would pay more in taxes. "There will not be a tax increase. With the site revitalization, we anticipate there’s going to be an increase in property values, which the tax sales help the tax digest, which supports infrastructure, it supports our schools, it allows us to keep our millage rate low," Love Hendrickson said.

The county will begin searching for potential developers early next year.