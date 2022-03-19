Gun fired on middle school campus when police confront intruder, district says

Clayton County Public Schools said someone fired a gun on a middle school campus when police confronted an intruder.

A school district spokesperson said the shooting happened after hours, during the evening on March 15, at Forest Park Middle School. The suspect was not a Clayton County student, the district said.

Officials said Clayton County Public Schools officers went to the school after alarms alerted them someone broke in. Police detained a person hiding in an administrative office.

The district said a gun was fired on campus but provided no details about injuries or the person who fired the gun.

"As it is the continued priority of the school system to ensure the safety of all students and employees, we are pleased to report this incident has had no impact on the core business of our school system; which is teaching and learning," a statement from the school district said. "We commend the CCPSPD officers for quickly responding and controlling the situation and we are thankful for their safety."

The incident is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE