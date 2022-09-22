2 guns, marijuana seized at Fulton County high school, district says

Two guns and marijuana were confiscated on Thursday at a Fulton County high school.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County School District says its police are investigating after the items were found on students at Langston Hughes High School.

The district says the students involved could face criminal charges.

The teen also face disciplinary actions in-school for breaching the Student Code of Conduct.

The district did not say how the weapons were located.

The names of the students have not been released.