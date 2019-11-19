'Guns Down, Heads Up' program works to end gun violence in metro Atlanta
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Talking about solutions to the rising numbers of illegal firearms found in the metro Atlanta area.
Tuesday, county and school leaders along with students gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park for the Guns Down, Heads Up program.
The program allows for a real conversation about violence in our area.
This is the program's second year.
Organizers say they're already set up to hold it again next year.