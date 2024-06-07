2 wanted for double shooting at Paulding County apartments, police say

Police in Paulding County are searching for two men believed to be connected to a double shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:46 p.m. on June 1 at the Dallas Terrace Apartments on the 300 block of Old Acworth Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old man lying on the ground near an apartment. Both men had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the two victims to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. The 33-year-old remains in critical condition, officials say.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jonathan Fontanez (Dallas Police Department)

Investigators say they identified the gunmen as 24-year-old Jonathan Fontanez and 28-year-old Shemuel Machado. Both men remain on the run facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information about the shooting or where Fontanez and Machado could be, call the Dallas Police Department.