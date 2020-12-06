'Armed intruder' reported on Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University, arrested

An "armed intruder" at Kennesaw State's Marietta campus is in custody, the university's emergency management confirmed Sunday afternoon.

According to Marietta police, the suspect fired a gunshot inside of a restaurant near the intersection of South Marietta Parkway and Cobb Parkway South. The Marietta Kennesaw State University police were then notified after the gunman left the scene.

Students and staff at the university were put on alert as a precaution, authorities said.

In a Tweet, KSU's Emergency Management department warned there was an "Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice."

Around 3:45 p.m. the university reported the suspect had been taken into custody and there were no further threats in the area.

The suspect's identity was not immediately made available.

No word on potential charges.

Marietta police continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.