Gunman threatens to kill at Carrollton Wells Fargo Bank, police say

Carrollton police say they stopped an armed suspect from harming people inside a Wells Fargo late Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened at around 4 p.m. at the bank located at 848 Bankhead Highway.

Police say they received reports of an armed man threatening to go inside the bank and kill people.

The suspect was identified as Joel McCarty. He was sitting in a white pickup truck holding an AR-platform rifle in the parking lot when the police arrived.

They say he had also brought several hundred rounds of ammunition with him.

They ordered McCarty to show his hands. After hesitating, they say he complied and dropped the gun, but reached for his waistband.

McCarty was restrained. He allegedly told police he was having problems with his bank account and other personal issues.

He has since been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony and terroristic threats.

He's being held in the Carroll County Jail.