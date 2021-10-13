Gunman puts driver in headlock during Castleberry Hill carjacking, motorist says

An Atlanta motorist says a gunman put him in a headlock to force him from the driver's seat of his new vehicle.

In fact, the victim took delivery of a Mercedes last weekend and had it only hours before three men, two with guns, committed the crime.

"They came out of nowhere," said the hospitality executive. "This should not be happening in downtown Atlanta."

It happened in the popular Castleberry Hill area, which has a vibrant nightlife.

The motorist and a friend pulled into a parking spot. The men approached without showing any weapons and pretended to offer marijuana for sale.

The executive turned it down and tried to secure his key.

"The tone changed," the victim recalled. "My back was to him. He reached out, had a gun, and put me in a chokehold."

The motorist said instructions were shouted but he could not understand everything being said. One thing that required no explanation was when one weapon was pointed at his jaw.

He and the friend emptied their pockets and started running.

Two of the three jumped into that new vehicle and followed their accomplice who led them out.

After calling the police, they found many of their personal items still on the ground. The gunmen got what they wanted. Now, the motorist is hoping for a hit from the tracking device on that vehicle.

