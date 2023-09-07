Gunman opens fire in DeKalb County shopping center

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a DeKalb County shopping center, damaging several buildings and multiple cars.

The dangerous situation happened late Wednesday night at Suburban Plaza at the intersection of Church Street and North Decatur Road.

"It looks like people just shot at random," Davis Hall said. "It's pretty wild."

Hall and his friends were inside the plaza's bowling alley when the bullets started to fly.

"Over the mic, they told us there were some shots fired, and we had to wait around for about 2 hours or so," Hall said. "Then they told us a list of cars that had been hit and one of them was my friend's car."

The gunman hit at least nine vehicles and damaged the doors and windows of a nearby Ross, an OB/GYN office, and a dentist's office.

"Right above us, there are bullets 20 feet high. It's like it was a completely random shooting. They don't know what they are doing," Hall said.

The senseless shooting and the damage left behind left Hall shaking his head and wondering why someone would do such a thing.

"I can't imagine a reason someone would do something like this," he said. "It's just stupid. We can all do better."

At this time, DeKalb County police have not released any details about a possible suspect in the shooting or shared any details about what led up to the bullets flying. They have not shared any details about if anyone was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the DeKalb County Police Department.