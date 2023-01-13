Gunfire shatters car window, injuring man selling sneakers in Atlanta

Atlanta police said a man selling sneakers was injured when glass flew into his face after bullets shattered his car window.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 11:43 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault on Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

Police found a man with cuts from apparent debris, but no gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned the man agreed to meet up with another man to sell sneakers. The person he met with demanded his belongings and another group of people opened fire at the victim's car.

Glass shattered and hit the man in the face.

Police didn't identify suspects or explain if arrests were made.