Police: Gunfight at SW Atlanta apartment complex leaves 2 injured

article

A gunfight at an Atlanta apartment complex ended with two people shot and police searching for multiple suspects Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say at around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of someone shot at a complex on the 600 block of Greensferry Avenue SW.

At the scene, officers found two people shot. Both victims were alert and conscious.

Investigators believe the shooting was between people who knew each other and had an ongoing dispute. Officials have not released the identities of the victims or anyone believed to be connected with the shooting.

Officers detained and interviewed one man who has since been released.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE