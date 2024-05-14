Atlanta Public Schools students recognized at special event

The Atlanta Public Schools (APS) Board of Education held its annual Student Recognition Event last night at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Capitol Avenue.

The event spotlighted students from across the district, honoring them for their achievements and accomplishments throughout the school year.

The Board expressed its hope that the celebration would inspire students to reach their full potential and foster a culture of excellence within the community. This event is part of the School Board's broader goal to celebrate and promote a positive learning environment across all APS schools.