2 men injured in gunfight at apartments near Georgia Tech, APD says

Atlanta police are investigating an alleged gunfight that happened overnight just blocks away from Georgia Tech's campus.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shootout happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Moderna Midtown Apartments on 8th Street.

According to investigators, the two men were visiting a friend at the apartment complex when an argument broke out and escalated into gunfire.

The 32-year-old man was taken to Piedmont Hospital in a private car. His condition is unknown at this time.

Medics took the other victim, described as a 34-year-old man, to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Detectives have not released the identities of either man or what charges they may be facing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.