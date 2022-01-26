2 injured in shooting at Duluth gun store, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a firearm shop on Wednesday in Duluth.

The Duluth Police Department said two people were hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting at Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Police said detectives are on-scene and said the incident is isolated, and there is no danger to the community.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene and saw a section of the shopping center taped off while several police cars were parked in front o the store.

The Duluth Police Department said two people were hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting at Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE