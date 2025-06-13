Water line issue on Northside Parkway closes road near West Paces Ferry

Shortly before noon Friday, Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management (DWM) said that it is actively responding to a major water line issue that has disrupted service along the Northside Parkway corridor.

The problem involves a 16-inch water line, and repair crews are currently on site. However, work to fix the issue cannot begin until a fallen tree is safely removed and a partner utility completes repairs to its own infrastructure in the area.

As a safety measure, Northside Parkway has been temporarily closed between West Paces Ferry Road and 3715 Northside Parkway (near North Creek Office Park). The road will remain closed while crews assess and repair the damage.

Officials are urging the public to remain patient as efforts continue to restore service and ensure the safety of both the public and workers. Residents are encouraged to check local news sources and follow @ATLWatershed on Facebook, X, Instagram, and Nextdoor for real-time updates.