2 teens hospitalized after Memorial Day double shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to the hospital Monday morning.

Police told FOX 5 the shooting happened outside a home on the 1200 block of Gun Club Road in northwest Atlanta.

Investigators said one of the victims was shot in the nose and the other was shot in the back. Relatives reportedly took the victims to a nearby fire station for help.

The victims were alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived at the scene.

Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or the gunman's description.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.