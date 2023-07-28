Gun, police ballistics vest recovered after teenage 'serial car burglar's' arrest, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 16-year-old "serial car burglar" is facing charges after police say they were caught in a stolen car with a collection of ill-gotten goods in DeKalb County.
Thursday, the DeKalb County Police Department's license plate readers alerted officers to a hit on a stolen vehicle in the area of North Hairston Road and Central Drive.
After finding the car, police say the people inside took off running.
Officers caught a 16-year-old, who investigators called a "serial car burglar."
After the teen's arrest, officials say they recovered a police-issued ballistics vest, radio, hearing protection, multiple laptops, purses, and more items that had been stolen in neighboring jurisdictions.
(DeKalb County Police Department)
If you believe you've been a victim of this group of thieves, call Tucker police at (678) 937-5340.