Gucci Mane to perform at Atlanta Hawks season opener halftime

article

Grammy-nominated and Atlanta's very own rapper Gucci Mane is set to perform at the Opening Night halftime show for the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 23 at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks wanted none other than the "East Atlanta Santa" to hype up the crowd at their season opener, calling him "one of the most influential rappers of the past decade."

Gucci Mane, known for his top-charting albums and singles like "Freaky Gurl," "Bird Flu," and so many more, said he was just as excited to perform.

"The energy is always electric at State Farm Arena, and I am sure to put on a performance that will be incredibly memorable for all Hawks' fans," he said.

Gucci Mane performed last Spring during a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Before that, the rapper hadn't made a full court press in Atlanta since 2016, when he used the fan-favorite "Kiss Cam" to propose to his now wife Keyshia Ka'oir with 25-carat diamond ring.

Gucci Mane kisses Keyshia Ka'oir at the November (Courtesy: Atlanta Hawks / Facebook) (Supplied)

Opening Night also marks the "Voice of the Hawks" Steve Holman's 3,000th consecutive game broadcast. To celebrate, the first 3,000 fans in the stadium will get a special commemorative "3K Voice of the Hawks" pin.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Read more about how you can get tickets here.