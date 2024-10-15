Expand / Collapse search

Gucci Mane to perform at Atlanta Hawks season opener halftime

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 15, 2024 7:58pm EDT
NOVI SAD, SERBIA - JULY 11: Rapper Gucci Mane performs on the Main Stage at the Exit Festival 2024 Day 2 at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 11, 2024 in Novi Sad, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Grammy-nominated and Atlanta's very own rapper Gucci Mane is set to perform at the Opening Night halftime show for the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 23 at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks wanted none other than the "East Atlanta Santa" to hype up the crowd at their season opener, calling him "one of the most influential rappers of the past decade."

Gucci Mane, known for his top-charting albums and singles like "Freaky Gurl," "Bird Flu," and so many more, said he was just as excited to perform.

Gucci Mane performs with orchestra

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane brought rap and orchestra together on the same stage at the Atlanta Symphony Hall with his "The Road to 1017" concert this past Saturday. Gucci performed with an orchestra playing in the background. The event honors his grandfather's Alabama Street address, which also inspired the name of his record label, 1017, founded in 2007. This concert marked Gucci Mane's first time performing alongside a full orchestra.

"The energy is always electric at State Farm Arena, and I am sure to put on a performance that will be incredibly memorable for all Hawks' fans," he said.

Gucci Mane performed last Spring during a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Before that, the rapper hadn't made a full court press in Atlanta since 2016, when he used the fan-favorite "Kiss Cam" to propose to his now wife Keyshia Ka'oir with 25-carat diamond ring.

Gucci Mane kisses Keyshia Ka'oir at the November (Courtesy: Atlanta Hawks / Facebook) (Supplied)

Opening Night also marks the "Voice of the Hawks" Steve Holman's 3,000th consecutive game broadcast. To celebrate, the first 3,000 fans in the stadium will get a special commemorative "3K Voice of the Hawks" pin.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Read more about how you can get tickets here.