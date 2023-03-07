Gucci Mane to perform first Hawks halftime since 2016 proposal to Keyshia Ka'Oir

article

We finally found the culprit for these lowering temperatures heading into late March. The East Atlanta Santa, famously known as Gucci Mane, is scheduled to take center stage at the Atlanta Hawks game on Mar. 26. Brrr!

The Hawks announced Tuesday they wanted none other than Gucci Mane to be the halftime entertainment for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, calling him "one of the world's most influential rappers."

This will be his second time performing at a Hawks' game. The night of his first performance in 2016, he used the fan-favorite "Kiss Cam" to propose to his now wife Keyshia Ka'oir with 25-carat diamond ring. Talk about ‘icy’! From that moment through the wedding nearly a year later, their romantic relationship was highly publicized around the country.

(Courtesy: Atlanta Hawks / Facebook)

"I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years," said Gucci Mane. "I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a W."

Gucci Mane is just one of the many names on the star-studded list of halftime performances the Hawks will have this year. Domani and T.I., Keri Hilson, Jeezy and even Marvin Sapp have already graced the stage.

Tip off is at 6 p.m. Sunday night. More information on how to secure tickets to the game can be found here.