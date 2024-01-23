GSU dorm windows damaged by 'random gunfire' over the weekend

article

Two dorm windows in the University Commons were damaged by "random gunfire" over the weekend at Georgia State University, according to the school's president.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the school. The gunfire appeared to come from the direction of the interstate near the school.

University Commons is located on Piedmont Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

According to a statement from President M. Brian Blake, an emergency notification was not sent to students since there did not appear to be an ongoing threat to the campus at the time.

University Housing and Student Victim Assistance reached out to the impacted students to provide support, according to a letter sent to school families.

The president also told families that the school is working with the Atlanta Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Transportation to review camera footage and continue the investigation into the incident.

There have been several shooting incidents in recent months near GSU.

In mid-December, one person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting on GSU's campus near Piedmont and Auburn avenues.

In November, a woman was killed and three others were injured in a shooting on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue across from GSU's student housing.