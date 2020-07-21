GSP: Driver dies after crashing stolen vehicle along GA 400

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Georgia 400 Northbound in Sandy Springs.

The 911 call came in around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened along the exit ramp to Northridge Road after a pursuit with a stolen vehicle, according to the GSP.

Investigators said the driver of the stolen vehicle struck several trees after making an erratic lane change while exiting onto the ramp for Northridge Road. The driver died in the crash.

FOX 5's Natalie Fultz said a medical examiner arrived on the scene as investigators used flashlights to canvas the area and assess the mangled vehicle.

Troopers said one passenger is undergoing surgery at an Atlanta hospital. Two others are in police custody in Sandy Springs.

Police have not identified the person who died in the wreck.