Group of gunmen open fire at men sitting on LaGrange porch, police say

Two men in LaGrange say they had to run for their lives during a shooting at one of their homes early Saturday morning.

The LaGrange Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Wright Street.

Officers responding to the scene met with D'arcy Harris and Bridarius Bell. Medics treated Bell at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Harris told officers that he and Bell were sitting on the porch when three to four people walked up through the woods and started shooting.

Both men ran into the home and Bell was hit in the leg by one of the bullets.

Police have not identified any suspects or determined a motive for the shooting.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help the investigation, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.