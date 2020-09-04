Group donates PPE to Grady Memorial hospital ahead of International Day of Charity

article

The global Sufi community is giving back to children and essential workers on the eve of International Day of Charity.

They unloaded a pickup truck full of personal protective equipment at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The boxes contained hundreds of masks, gowns, and other protective gear for healthcare workers.

Volunteers with the M.T.O. COVID-19 Response Team also donated bags of food to essential workers and kids.

This initiative was done in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the appointment of the Sufi master.

For more information about the organization or how to help, visit mtocharity.org.

